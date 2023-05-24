Smokers’ gate

It is not uncommon to walk past a school or university and see groups of male students smoking outside without a care in the world. We underestimate how much of a nuisance this activity really is. It is a source of second-hand smoke for anyone entering or exiting the institute, it makes it harder for others to move around these groups and it makes girls, in particular, feel very uncomfortable.

The smoking of cigarettes right in front of the gates of an educational institute should simply not be allowed.

Anamta Alaihim

Lahore