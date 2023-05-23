Tunisia protest as police question journalists

TUNIS: Dozens of journalists protested on Monday in front of a Tunis police station after two of their colleagues had been taken for questioning over comments on Tunisia´s security forces, AFP correspondents said.
Columnist Haythem El Mekki and presenter Elyes Gharbi were interrogated for several hours, after which their case has been transferred to the Tunis prosecutor´s office, their lawyer Ayoub Ghdamssi told AFP.
The pair on May 15 discussed shortcomings in police recruitment on Gharbi´s programme on the private Mosaique FM radio, in the wake of a deadly mass shooting near a synagogue on Djerba island less than a week prior. The segment was subject to a complaint by Tunisia´s police union, arguing the discussion had harmed law enforcement officers.
KHARTOUM: Gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan´s capital on Monday, hours before a one-week humanitarian ceasefire was...
WASHINGTON: A SpaceX capsule carrying two Saudi astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Monday, as...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday secured the endorsement of an ultra-nationalist whose third-place...
WASHINGTON: South Carolina Senator Tim Scott launched his bid to become the first Black Republican US president on...
ATHENS: Greece´s prime minister said on Monday he was seeking a fresh election as early as June 25, a day after his...
ROME: More than 23,000 people in northeast Italy were still displaced on Monday almost one week after heavy rains...