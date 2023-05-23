PMLN delegation visits Jinnah House

LAHORE: The delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N Lahore visited Jinnah House on Monday and strongly condemned the May 9 incident.The delegation was led by Malik Saiful Mulok Khokhar, President of Muslim League-N Lahore and included General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir, former Lord Mayor Colonel (retd) Mubasher Javed, former members of the Punjab Assembly, party officials and workers were present on the occasion. The PMLN delegation raised the national flag and raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army On the occasion, ISPR gave a briefing to the delegation regarding May 9.

Saiful Muk Khokhar said we condemn the May 9 incident and said Pakistan is safe and secure because of Pakistan Army. The evil elements have tried to weaken Pakistan, said Saiful Mulok Khokhar. Seeing the current condition of Jinnah House, it seems that all this has been done by an enemy of the country and demanded dealing with such evil elements sternly. General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir said patriotic Pakistanis have nothing to do with such evil elements There are always differences in politics, but after looking at these scenes, it seems that only enemies of the country can do this. On damaging the martyrs’ memorials, he termed it an unworthy act and observed how hurt and bereft the families and parents would have been. Pakistan Muslim League is standing by the side of the army, he said.