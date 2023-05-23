Punjab forms committee for protection of journalists

LAHORE: The Punjab government has established a committee for the protection of journalists.Punjab’s Caretaker Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir said Monday that the Punjab Journalists Protection Coordination Committee will investigate violence against the journalists.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification, and the approval of the committee was given by the Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order. According to the notification, the deputy inspector general for legal has been appointed the convener of the committee.

PFUJ, UJ, Lahore Press Club presidents, PJSC Punjab Chapter, and the executive director of the Freedom Network have been included as members.According to Amir Mir, the committee will ensure the protection of journalists in the province and will act as a liaison between district police officers and journalists. It will recommend suitable measures after reviewing the incidents of violence against journalists. Amir Mir said that the caretaker government believes in the freedom of the media, and the main objective of the committee is to ensure the protection of journalists.