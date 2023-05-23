ISLAMABAD: Violence as a strategy to gain political power refers to the deliberate use of physical force, aggression, or acts of terrorism with the intention of attaining control over a political system. It involves employing violent tactics, such as petrol bombs, attacking military installations, armed conflict, or acts of sabotage to establish dominance in the political sphere.

In its pursuit of political power, the PTI has adopted a strategy built upon three pillars: coercion, intimidation, and the stifling of dissent. By resorting to these tactics, the party aims to attain its objectives through the use of violence as a political tool, with the intent to challenge or even dismantle established power structures, take control of governmental institutions, and enforce its own political agenda.

In its pursuit of political power, the PTI has embarked on a controversial path by embracing anarchy as a deliberate strategy to secure its objectives. Rather than adhering to established norms, the party is intentionally fostering chaos and disorder, and employing anarchy as a means to gain control and influence.

In Somalia, Al-Shabaab embraced violence as a strategy to gain power, leading to the involvement of external actors seeking to exploit the situation for their own interests. Similarly, in Libya, the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) resorted to violence as a means to gain political power, prompting the intervention of external powers aiming to advance their vested interests. In Yemen, Ansar Allah employed violence to achieve political power, resulting in the intervention of external powers seeking to further their own interests. Likewise, in Iraq, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) utilized violence to pursue political power, leading to the intervention of external powers aiming to advance their own interests.

The economic impact of a political party using violence is severe and far-reaching as violence leads to four consequences: instability, disruptions in economic activities, decreased investment, and negative consequences for various sectors of the economy.

In Syria, the devastating impact of political violence has resulted in the widespread destruction of infrastructure, the displacement of populations, and a disruption of economic activities, ultimately leading to a severe economic downturn. Similarly, in Libya, political violence has severely disrupted the crucial oil production and export sector, posing significant economic challenges for the country. In Iraq, the ramifications of political violence are evident through the damage inflicted on infrastructure, the hindrance of investment opportunities, and the creation of an uncertain business environment.

In a chilling wake-up call, the dire examples of Somalia, Libya, Yemen, and Iraq demand immediate attention from our political leaders. The haunting truth is that political violence unleashes a devastating duo of consequences: enduring instability and unrelenting human suffering. It is high time our leaders grasped the urgency and take decisive action to prevent such a calamitous path.