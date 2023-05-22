PAC to take up SC dams fund issue tomorrow

Noor Alam Khan presiding over a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on November 17, 2022. Twitter/NA_Committees

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to take up the issue of Dams Fund of Supreme Court and examination of 95 audit paras of the court on Tuesday (May 23). The PAC has summoned Registrar Supreme Court on Tuesday. In the previous meeting of the committee last week, it gave the last chance to Registrar Supreme Court to ensure his presence in the meeting. The PAC had warned that if he skips the meeting, then a warrant could be issued for attending the meeting.

According to agenda of the meeting, details of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, created by former chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, along with its utilisation and status of the audit conducted by the Auditor General of Pakistan under this judgement that the funds shall be subject to audit since creation of the Fund to-date have been sought.

Also, it will examine 95 Audit Paras since the Financial Year 1987-88 in respect of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as per the list provided by the Office of the AGP in the meeting of the PAC held on 16th May, 2023.

Besides the SC Registrar, the PAC has also summoned Attorney General of Pakistan, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Director General Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), secretaries of ministries of Finance, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Law and Justice.