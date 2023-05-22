Police destroy hideouts of dacoits in Katcha grand operation

LAHORE: Punjab Police is achieving success in crushing the resistance of dacoits and criminals in Katcha grand operation.
Rahim Yar Khan Police entered Katcha Rajwani and took control of the secret hideout of Meera Lathani, the mastermind of the kidnap-for-ransom cases in Rajwani Peninsula.
Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the police entered the dangerous Katcha Rajwani Peninsula after a fierce exchange of fire with the bandits. He said that the police fired pinpoint shots at the positions of the dacoits and blew up the fronts & hideouts of the dacoits of Mira Lathani.
Three dacoits were killed and 28 arrested in the Katcha operation of Rahim Yar Khan Police which was underway for 43 days. Moreover, five dacoits surrendered to police. A large number of dangerous weapons were also seized.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked Punjab caretaker administration to keep it posted on hourly basis about...
ISLAMABAD: Indian ruling BJP Hindu leader Yashpal Benam had to cancel the marriage of his daughter to a Muslim boy...
LAHORE: The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has imposed Luxury Tax of Rs 1.4 million on Imran Khan and his...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said...
MINGORA: A jirga of traders on Sunday rejected the imposition of taxes in Malakand division, saying the government...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, and address public...