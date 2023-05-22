Police destroy hideouts of dacoits in Katcha grand operation

LAHORE: Punjab Police is achieving success in crushing the resistance of dacoits and criminals in Katcha grand operation.

Rahim Yar Khan Police entered Katcha Rajwani and took control of the secret hideout of Meera Lathani, the mastermind of the kidnap-for-ransom cases in Rajwani Peninsula.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the police entered the dangerous Katcha Rajwani Peninsula after a fierce exchange of fire with the bandits. He said that the police fired pinpoint shots at the positions of the dacoits and blew up the fronts & hideouts of the dacoits of Mira Lathani.

Three dacoits were killed and 28 arrested in the Katcha operation of Rahim Yar Khan Police which was underway for 43 days. Moreover, five dacoits surrendered to police. A large number of dangerous weapons were also seized.