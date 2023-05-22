Mayor vows to get street crimes issue addressed

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali said on Sunday that measures would be taken for resolving problems of the people.

“Gulbahar is the central locality of Peshawar and efforts would be made to resolve its civic problems on priority basis,” he told a delegation of elders from Gulbahar.The delegation from Bukhari Colony on Lakki Dheri Road, which called on him, was led by Gulbahar Neighbourhood Council Chairman Imran Naveed.

The elders and councillors apprised the city mayor of various problems, including less number of new electricity transformer, street lights, gas and electricity frequent loadshedding, end to street crimes, unpaved streets and clogged drains and poor cleanliness in the locality.

Talking to the delegation, the mayor said that all the public issues would be resolved in a timely manner and asked them to keep in touch with him and the relevant agencies.He also issued directives to the relevant civic agencies on the spot to ensure cleanliness throughout the city to enhance its beauty.

The mayor announced provision of a new transformer, installation of street lights and construction of broken sewerage and drainage lines.Zubair ALi said that he would take steps for the development of Peshawar and promised that the city would once again become the city of flowers as it used to be known in the past.

The mayor shared the concern over the growing street crimes in Gulbahar and other localities in the provincial capital and assured the delegation that he would take up the issue with the police.

He contacted the relevant police stations and asked the officials to constitute special squads to curb street crimes and increase patrolling in the city.

The mayor said whenever he visited the area, the residents complained about street crimes, so he was thinking about the revival of the ‘mohallahdari system’ to check them.

Zubair Ali contacted the relevant officials of gas and electricity companies and asked them to end the hours-long loadshedding in various localities of the city.

He told the delegation that councillors along with local elders would go to the offices of various government departments to resolve their problems on priority basis.The delegation thanked the mayor for taking steps for the resolution of their issues.