Seminar at UoP: 72nd anniversary of Sino-Pak ties celebrated

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Sunday termed Pakistan-China relations exemplary and suggested that we should learn from the Chinese people’s dedication.

“The China’s global positive role for peace and economic development must be a guideline for us,” said KP Minister for Higher Education, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Human Rights, Archives and Libraries, Irshad Qaiser while speaking at the ceremony.

The Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan and China Study Centre (CSC), University of Peshawar, jointly organized the function.

The minister said it is the high time for us to learn from China’s experience and this learning will be greatly helpful for our social economic development and to overcome the challenges we are facing.

Irshad Qaiser said while celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, we should think about what we have learned from China.

She pointed out that a large number of Pakistani students are studying at various reputed Chinese Universities. “They are bringing new knowledge in their respective fields and contributing to the social and economic prosperity of the countries,” said the minister.

Irshad Qaiser praised Pakistan China Friendship Association, KP and China Study Center, UoP, for promoting higher education between the two countries.

Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idress, Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar, Ahmad Hassan, Chairman Governor Inspection Team, Prof. Dr Shah Jehan, Vice Chancellor Iqra University, Furruk Saqlian Chairman, KP Textbook Board, Dr. Zahid Anwar, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General PCFA and Prof. Dr. Kausar Takreem Coordinator for CSC apart from a number of people from other walks of life attended the function.

Madam Bao Zhong Counselor from the Embassy of People’s Republic of China, joined the event as keynote speaker through the video link.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said that Sino- Pakistan relations have strengthened over time. “Traditionally, the relations with China are very old. Peshawar- Urumqi and Abbottabad-Kashgar have been sister cities since 1985 and 2007, respectively. The relations between Pakistan and China are at a high peak and we expect that both the countries will continue supporting each other and will work for the progress of the people,” he added.