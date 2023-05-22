Talent show held at Westminster School

Islamabad:Westminster International School organized the highly anticipated Annual Talent Show 2023 in Islamabad, showcasing the incredible talents and skills of its exceptional students. The event promised to be an unforgettable day of entertainment and celebration, bringing together all the stakeholders of the school community. The Talent Show served as a platform for the students of Nursery till Grade 8 to showcase their remarkable abilities, creativity, and passion.

The event started with the Recitation of a few verses from the Holy Quran and was followed by the National Anthem sung by the school choir. Eyesha Raheel Khan, Director of the Westminster International School welcomed the guests and appreciated the tireless efforts of the students and teachers. She acknowledged their resilience and dedicated effort to perfect their performances.

Barrister Daniyal Choudhary and Raheel Sajjad Khan, Directors of the school also attended the event and were a source of great encouragement for the students. The mesmerizing acts 'Pakistan ki kahani bachoon ki Zabani, representation of cultures of USA, Africa, China, Barish main tittli, Alice in Wonderland' and many more, by the little performers of pre-school stunned the spectators.

English acts like 'Rainbow Fish, the Lorax, Circus, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Matilda, The festival of colours' and Urdu acts “Sufi Darvesh, Qaid se baatain, Ghar se ghar tak”, and Spectacular performances of “Mime, Spooktacular Dance and Hand clap” by the students of Primary years won the hearts of all. Last but not the least, the breathtaking acts of Middle year students like “Oliver, Mahawaraat kahani, whirling Dervish, Akbar kay nau ratan, Rang Perahen, and Newsies”, were enjoyed by all and the audience applauded for a long time after the performances. All the performances were enhanced by the pleasing sitting arrangement, decor, sound and music quality of the event. The diverse range of talents on display left the audience including parents, grandparents, teachers and guests in awe and completely impressed.