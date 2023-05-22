APPLA convenes meeting to address pressing concerns of teachers tomorrow

Islamabad:The All Pakistan Professors and Lecturers Association (APPLA) is all set to convene a ground-breaking meeting, poised to address the pressing concerns faced by teachers and usher in a comprehensive reorganisation of the association.

Scheduled for May 23 in the picturesque Nathiagali, and hosted by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers Association (KPPLA), this momentous event is expected to witness the participation of representatives from educational associations nationwide. Renowned entities such as the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA), Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), Balochistan Professors and Lecturers Association (BPLA), Gilgit-Baltistan Professors and Lecturers Association (GBPLA), and Azad Kashmir Professors and Lecturers Association (APLA) will converge at this pivotal gathering.

At the heart of the meeting's agenda lies the overhaul of the existing 4-tier formula for teachers in federal and provincial institutions, based on the successful implementation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Paramount topics up for discussion encompass the demand for unfreezing house rent, conveyance allowance, and medical allowance, alongside other obstacles encountered by educators in their professional lives.

Dr. Rahima Rehman, a highly esteemed educator and president of FGCTA, expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to represent federal government college teachers at this prestigious forum. She underscored the significance of this gathering in shedding light on national-level teachers' issues and the potential it holds for achieving tangible resolutions.

Dr. Rehman further emphasised that the reorganisation of APPLA is expected to forge a stronger platform, effectively advocating for the rights and welfare of teachers throughout Pakistan. By uniting representatives from both federal and provincial entities, the meeting aims to foster a collaborative approach to tackle the challenges plaguing the education sector.

The APPLA gathering in Nathiagali heralds a turning point in the quest for improved working conditions and rights for teachers in Pakistan. As educators and stakeholders unite under the common objective of enhancing the education system, the outcomes of this assembly are poised to shape the future of the teaching profession and positively impact the lives of countless students nationwide.