Campus revival

I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding the deteriorating condition of public universities in Pakistan. As a student enrolled in one of these institutions, I have witnessed first-hand the numerous challenges that plague our higher education system. The lack of adequate funding severely restricts the ability of these institutions to provide modern facilities, update curriculum and attract sufficient and competent faculty members. Insufficient resources directly translate into overcrowded classrooms, outdated infrastructure and limited access to essential academic resources such as books, journals and laboratories.

Furthermore, the frequent disruptions caused by political unrest and strikes further disrupt the academic calendar, resulting in prolonged delays in completing courses and examinations. This instability not only affects students’ ability to graduate on time but also hampers their confidence and motivation, hindering their overall academic performance. Moreover, the deteriorating security situation within campuses is a matter of great concern. Instances of violence, clashes between student groups, and the infiltration of extremist ideologies pose a direct threat to the safety and well-being of students. I request the government and education authorities to prioritize the revival and upliftment of public universities.

Kanzul Iman

Karachi