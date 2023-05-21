Services of Hakim Mohammad Said eulogised

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan President Sadia Rashid has said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammad Said loved children, who also loved him very much, as he wanted to lead them to modern education.

It was his first wish to create the best literature for the children of the nation which could train them religiously, culturally and morally, besides making them good human beings, she said while addressing the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly organised by the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan on Saturday. The event, titled ‘70-year historical journey of the monthly Hamdard Naunehal Magazine (1953 to 2023) and its Importance in the Present-era, was held at Naimat Begum Hamdard University General Hospital in Nazimabad.

For love with children and their capacity building, Hakim Said started publishing the Humdard Naunehal magazine in 1953 in order to develop children’s moral training, character development and interest in studying, and this magzaine is still being published.

Ms Sadia said that the written capital left by Hakim Sahib for adults and children in the academic field is a part of historical literature. He advised the youngsters to adopt exercise and a healthy lifestyle, urging them to use mobile and internet for only necessary works.

She said: “Make it a habit to sleep on time and get up early in the morning because Allah has made the night for rest and the day for work, but today’s youth have made a plan to wake up at night.” She said that we should give more time to our parents and talk to them, besides serving our elders.

Mentioning Masood Ahmed Barkati, the editor of the Hamdard Naunehal magazine, Ms Sadia said that he continued to render his services for the magazine till the last time.

Speaking as chief guest, prominent columnist and drama writer Noorul Huda Shah said that Hakim Sahib possessed immense abilities, his personality was stable, and he loved Pakistan immensely. The great work in this world is to make people better humans and those who do this work make generations. Those who have a deep vision for the future are martyred, she said.

Shah said that making medicine is another thing, and healing is another thing. Hakim Sahib worked on healing humans. He thought of making good generations for this country for which he established various institutions.

Karachi University student Hina Rabbani said that whether it is Hamdard Assembly or the Hamdard Nunehal magazine, the name of Hakim Mohammad Said and his noble personality always come to mind.

RG Blue Communication CEO Khalid Saleem, Falcon House Principal Sarwat Sagheer, and Nunehal speakers Muhammad Abdul Basit, Qareena Awan, Zarnish and Aqsa also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Sana Ghori performed duties as programme organiser. The meeting concluded with prayers for Hakim Said by the students of different schools.