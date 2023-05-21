Maryam takes judiciary to task for ‘favouring’ Imran

Maryam Nawaz photographed on November 1, 2022. Twitter/file

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, Chief Organiser and Senior Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), has strongly criticised the judiciary for its alleged favouritism towards former prime minister Imran Khan.

During a meeting of the PMLN Ulema and Mashaikh wing on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz said that decisions in favour of Imran Khan were influenced by the mother-in-law of a judge. She highlighted the disparity in granting of bail, stating that she had not witnessed anyone receiving as much bail as Imran Khan, nor had she seen anyone released on bail from remand.

She attributed the downfall of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to a disgraceful incident against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Madina. According to her, individuals were strategically sent to commit this act, marking the beginning of PTI’s decline. The PMLN chief organiser asserted that contempt for the judiciary arises from its own decisions and actions. In a mocking tone, she referred to former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry, suggesting that he could win a 100-meter race due to his tendency to flee from the police.

Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the significance of the Ulema and Mashaikh Wing, emphasising their esteemed position in society. She expressed her intention to hold more meetings with them in the future.

Regarding the country’s current situation, she claimed that Pakistan was facing a calamity orchestrated to destroy the nation, alleging that the recent sedition was funded by enemy countries as part of a massive conspiracy against Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan of using religion to harm his political opponents. She shared her personal experience of being targeted through religious means during her mother’s campaign, including attacks by mosques, banners, billboards, and even a shoe thrown at Nawaz Sharif.

About the situation at Zaman Park, she criticised Imran Khan for seeking refuge among black goats while the people suffered. She attributed the launch of the Sedition to actions that even their enemies couldn’t accomplish.

Referring to Imran Khan’s references to Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA), who was known for his accountability, Maryam Nawaz highlighted the disparity between Imran Khan’s rhetoric and his own response when asked to account for alleged theft. She claimed that Imran Khan’s actions ignited widespread unrest in the country.

Maryam Nawaz asserted that no evidence of corruption was provided against Nawaz Sharif and others during their tenure. She accused Imran Khan of cruelty and fleeing whenever summoned by the courts, in contrast to his behaviour with Nawaz Sharif’s presence in court alongside his daughter.

Warning that she could expose the truth, Maryam Nawaz criticised the use of women and children for political purposes. She questioned the mental state of a leader who employed women as shields and expressed concern for innocent women being incarcerated.

Maryam Nawaz cited the example of Pinky Pirni, implying that his show of humility in court was in stark contrast to his previous opulent lifestyle and lack of fear of God.