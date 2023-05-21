Five soldiers martyred in firefight, IBO

A collage of martyred soldiers, Sipahi Zameer Ahmed, Sipahi Mudassir Shaheed, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when a group of terrorists attacked their check-post in Zarghoon, Balochistan, on Saturday while two more were martyred general area Tank.

The ISPR said in the early hours of Saturday, a group of terrorists attacked the check-post, which had recently been established to check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area. The troops retaliated and pushed back the terrorists.

However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced Shahadat while one terrorist was sent to hell by the security forces. A likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack on the check-post. They expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of three security personnel. They said those challenging the state writ would be given a befitting reply.

The leaders prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that on May 20, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Tank, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of three terrorists. The killed terrorists have remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent citizens. However, during the fierce fire exchange, Naik Muhammad Atiq (age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal) and Naik Rajab Ali (age 36 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.