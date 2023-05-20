Six more ‘terrorists’ fleeing Zaman Park held: CCPO

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana. Twitter

LAHORE: Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana claimed on Friday six more ‘terrorists’ fleeing from Zaman Park had been arrested, taking the total number of ‘miscreants’ nabbed after the expiry of the deadline to 14.

The city police chief said that four of them were named in the Askari Tower attack case, while the other two were involved in the ransacking of the Jinnah House.

Separately, another 35 ‘miscreants’ who had vandalised a police station were also arrested. The accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage and were shifted to jail for identification parade. The FIR of attack on the Shadman police station had been registered under 17 criminal sections of the PPC including terrorism, in which Mian Aslam Iqbal and Jamshed Cheema were nominated.

A truck used by the ‘miscreants’ to break the gate of the police station had been impounded. Police said search for other suspects, who stormed the police station, was under way.

Meanwhile, police sources said eight ‘terrorists’ “arrested from Zaman Park” had contacts with the PTI key leaders.

According to sources, an accused, Bakht Alam, was a resident of Shangla and Mumtaz was a resident of Mardan. Both were in touch with PTI KP leaders. Azizul Ghani of Swat also took instructions from KP leadership.

Abdul Ghafoor of Ichhra, Zohaib of Shahdara and Ejaz of Misri Shah were taking instructions from Ejaz Chaudhry. The police sources said Nabeel of Shalimar and Hanzla of Sialkot were also taking instructions from the party leaders. The accused admitted that before their arrest, they got sticks from timber market and used them in vandalism.