Police secure search warrant to conduct operation at Zaman Park

Roads deserted after police closed all major roads towards Zaman Park in Lahore on May 18, 2023. — PPI

Lahore police have obtained search warrants to conduct an operation at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence after the latter gave the green-light to the authorities that had claimed that around "30-40 terrorists" involved in May 9 mayhem were "hiding" there.



According to details, an officer of the rank superintendent of police will lead the party which will also include lady personnel. Commissioner Lahore Division will accompany the search team.

Khan's legal team has reached Zaman Park and will grant final approval to begin the search operation after seeing the warrants.



The Punjab government on Wednesday had claimed that "30-40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan's residence" and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over these miscreants or face action.



However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Later, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said that law enforcers would conduct a search operation at Khan's residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend "terrorists".

"We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner," Mir told Geo News.

"They will ask him [Khan] to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists," he said.

Six more terrorists arrested

Earlier, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more “terrorists” attempting to flee from Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

According to CCPO Kamyana four of the alleged “terrorists” were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore.

On Thursday, the Punjab caretaker information minister shared that eight “terrorists” had been arrested while they were escaping from Lahore’s Zaman Park area.

The detained terrorists were already identified and are allegedly involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9, he had said.

Reference against judge

CCPO Kamyana's confirmation of the arrests came hours before a negotiation team headed by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa was scheduled to meet PTI leaders regarding a search operation at Zaman Park.

Meanwhile, the road between Mall Road and Dharmapura in Lahore has been closed off by the police, while all the roads leading to Zaman Park have been cordoned off.

During a meeting today, CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered that the cases registered against the miscreants must be pursued with full force and that the “fugitives" should be arrested as soon as possible.

The meeting was held to review the law and order situation in the province and the progress made so far in search of perpetrators involved in the May 9 protests.

The participants of the meeting also expressed concerns over the alleged facilitation of those who attacked the office of the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) office in Faisalabad.

Those accused of being involved in the attack include Ali Afzal Sahi, who is reportedly a close relative of a judge, amongst others.

It was also decided in the session that a reference would be sent against a judge for providing extraordinary facilities to terrorists, while the “illegal and unconstitutional facilitation” of those accused of the violence will also be challenged.

“Facilitation of the suspects is equivalent to murder of justice,” the meeting observed.