Four held for uploading ‘blasphemous’ content on social media

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing Karachi booked and arrested four persons for allegedly uploading blasphemous content on social media. The FIR 13/2023 (copy of which is available with The News) was registered by FIA (CCW) Karachi against Wahid Gul, Hafiz Khuwaja Ammar Ahmed, Daniyal Agha Mazandurani and Muhammad Hammad Jameel all residents of Karachi on the complaint of Muhammad Ali Siddique.
