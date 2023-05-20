Police launch ‘raabta’ app to issue driving licences

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department on Friday launched an online rabta app to issue driving licences to applicants from across the province.

“We have launched an online application to issue driving licenses to applicants and renew the expired license of expatriates issued from anywhere in the province,” Qamar Hayat Khan, the chief traffic officer, told reporters on Friday.

He said that on the special directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, the Police Department was taking extraordinary measures to facilitate people in the province.

“Rabta application will not only provide such an outstanding service to its people in the province but expatriates settled abroad could also get their expired license renewed through it,” Khan said.

He said that a website, www.ptpkp.gov.pk was also working parallel to that app to issue the driving licenses to applicants.“We have also indulged in an agreement with General Post offices to deliver licenses to applicants at their thresholds once the entire process is completed,” Khan said.

The chief traffic officer said for the first time in the history of KP the police department held parlays with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board to incorporate the traffic rules and symbols in its curricula taught at educational institutions, seminaries and schools.

“The traffic wardens and other officials’ services structure are also approved and those awaiting promotions for a long time could also enjoy benefits through it,” he added.