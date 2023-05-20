Mehmood, Irfan, Azhar win boxing gold medals

KARACHI: Discarded international Mehmood-ul-Hasan, Irfan Khan and Azhar won gold medals in their respective weight categories in the boxing event of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta.

On Friday, PAF’s Mehmood-ul-Hasan, who has a load of international experience, downed Niamatullah of WAPDA in the men’s cruiserweight final to win gold. Zeeshan Ali of Army and Anas Mehmmod of Navy won bronze medals.

In the men’s heavyweight category final, Irfan Khan of Army conquered Sohail of Balochistan to snare the title while Amal Uddin of PAF and Ehtisham-ul-Haq of Navy claimed bronze.

In the super heavyweight (+92kg) final, Azhar of Army defeated Mirza Azam of PAF to win gold. Usman Ullah of Police and Shehzad Jaffar of Punjab claimed bronze.

In the middleweight (71-75kg) final, Saif-ul-Manan of Army defeated Tanveer Ahmed of Navy to clinch gold while Salaar Abid of PAF and Israr Khan of HEC got bronze.

In the welterweight (63.5-67kg) final, discarded international Gul Zeb of Army whacked Karar of WAPDA to secure gold. Naveed Ahmed of PAF and Rafiullah of Balochistan claimed bronze.

In the women’s featherweight (54-57kg) final, Fatima Zehra of Army downed Mehreen Baloch of PAF to take gold while Sajiha of HEC and Ankasha Baloch of Navy won bronze.

In the women’s heavyweight +81kg final, Mubashira of WAPDA defeated Zainab of Balochistan to wear the crown while Umm-e-Habiba of HEC and Rabia Khan of PAF took bronze.

In the women’s light heavyweight (75-81kg) final, Afra Khurram of Army downed Zainab of Baluchistan to secure gold while Maria Sultan of HEC and Azka Ishfaq of Punjab won bronze.

The fights were in progress when this report was filed. Football: WAPDA and Army recorded identical 7-0 wins over Balochistan and Police, respectively, in their crucial game of the women’s football at the Ayub Stadium.

WAPDA crushed Balochistan 7-0 with Sanober scoring a treble, landing goals in the 42nd, 45th and 51st minutes.

Mehnaz Shah hit a double, finding net in the 56th and 58th minutes. They were joined on the scoresheet by Aliya Sadiq who scored the first goal in the 15th minute and Rafia who hit the last one in the 61st minute.

In the second show, Army routed Police 7-0 with Zermina scoring a hat-trick, landing goals in the fifth minute, 59th and 63rd minutes. She was joined on the scoresheet by Aliza, Ayesha, Alina and Roshnan.

Baseball: WAPDA blasted their way into the men’s baseball event final when they overcame Higher Education Commission (HEC) by eight runs as compared to two runs scored by the losers. Fazal-ur-Rehman, Umair Imad Bhatti, Mohammad Wasim, Nouman Zulfiqar, Waqas and Saddam scored one run each. For HEC Mohammad Shah and Salman made one run each.

Volleyball: WAPDA wore the crown of the women’s volleyball after beating Army 3-1 in the final at the Ayub Stadium Gymnasium.

The set score remained 25-19, 25-9, 20-25, 25-21. Higher Education Commission (HEC) downed Balochistan 3-0 to win bronze medal. HEC did a fine job and never allowed their rivals to win any set. The set score remained 25-14, 25-22 and 25-7.

Gymnastics: In the men’s team event gymnastics competitions, WAPDA claimed gold while Army and HEC secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Handball: Army won the men’s handball title after beating WAPDA 30-26 in the final. Punjab defeated HEC 21- 19 to secure bronze medal.

Army lead with 19 gold medals Army on Friday were leading the table of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta. As per the official medal table, Army were on Friday leading with 19 golds, 20 silvers and ten bronze medals. They were followed by WAPDA with 15 golds, nine silvers and eight bronze medals. Navy, with seven golds, ten silvers and ten bronze, were at the third spot.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) follow with two gold, two silver and six bronze. Balochistan took one silver and one bronze, KP won one gold and three silver, Punjab secured one silver and four bronze and Sindh got two bronze medals.