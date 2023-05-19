Cabinet to endorse NSC decisions today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is all set to discuss in its meeting today (Friday) the overall situation in the country in the wake of last week’s tragic and deplorable incidents of violence and vandalism at the sensitive facilities of the armed forces.

It will also endorse the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) four days ago, where it was decided that stern action would be taken against the perpetrators of the heinous offences and they would be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Highly placed sources told ‘The News’ on Thursday that the law and order situation would also be discussed by the cabinet. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, where he will take the cabinet members into confidence about his meeting with Iran’s President Ibrahim Raeesi at the border’s town on Thursday.

The judicial crisis will also be discussed, the sources said, adding that the federal cabinet will appreciate an agreement signed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on “Road to Makkah Project” that would facilitate Haj pilgrims to a great extent in process of immigration.

Meanwhile, the sitting of the National Assembly, which was adjourned for May 23 has been advanced by one day on May 22. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has issued a notice in this regard. The members of NA will discuss the superior judiciary’s role in relation to the criminals involved in May 9 incidents, wherein the sensitive national buildings were destroyed and, in some cases, put on fire.

The National Assembly will also discuss the situation that cropped up in wake of May 9 incidents and decisions taken by the NSC.