Sigh of relief as Lahore receives scattered rain

LAHORE: Mercury has nose-dived in the provincial capital on Thursday as moderate rain after a windstorm hit the city in early hours. The city witnessed light to moderate rain in different parts especially Cantonment area, DHA, Airport, Shahdara, Circular Road and Walled City. The rain brought down the souring temperature in the city, providing a sigh of relief to heat-stricken citizens who were also facing unscheduled power cuts. The hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 20.5°C.