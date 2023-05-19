PTI Chairman Imran Khan photographed on December 2, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not appear before a combined investigation team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi in a £190 million scam on Thursday.

In a written reply to NAB summons, he said the allegations leveled against him were baseless and contrary to facts. The CIT waited for Imran and got the written response from him in which he said he was in Lahore and seeking bails in several cases for which the Islamabad High Court had granted him time till May 22.

He termed the NAB notice illegal.

In the reply, it was said that according to records, there was no mention of corrupt practices in the case. The purpose of changing the inquiry into investigation is to take political revenge.

The summons did not include details of allegations leveled in the inquiry. “I do have the documents requested by the NAB,” he said.