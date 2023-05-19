 
Friday May 19, 2023
Peshawar

Reply sought in plea against a section of Punjab Child Marriage Act

By Numan Wahab
May 19, 2023

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim on Thursday sought a reply from the federal and Punjab governments on a petition challenging section 2 of the Punjab Child Marriage Act 1929.

The petition has been moved by Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi contending that section 2 of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act is in conflict with the Constitution. He argued that the said section is a discrimination against women.