Reply sought in plea against a section of Punjab Child Marriage Act

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim on Thursday sought a reply from the federal and Punjab governments on a petition challenging section 2 of the Punjab Child Marriage Act 1929.
The petition has been moved by Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi contending that section 2 of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act is in conflict with the Constitution. He argued that the said section is a discrimination against women.
