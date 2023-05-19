Govt urged to restore internet in Lower South Waziristan

WANA: Internet service has been suspended in various areas of Lower South Waziristan district for the last several weeks, causing concerns among people, The youth of Shakai Valley held a meeting in Shakai Bazaar, where it was decided to start a campaign for the restoration of 3G and 4G services.In the first step, they decided to take into confidence Wana Olasi Pasoon (Wana Public Movement), after which they will start their protest for the restoration of the Internet.

Amir Hamza, a local political and social figure, while speaking at the meeting expressed regret over the internet shutdown, and said the world has been made a global village by the Internet but the Lower South Waziristan has been deprived of this facility.

In the meeting, it was decided that today (Friday), people of Shakai, Tiaraza and Birmal would consult Wana Olasi Pasoon (Wana Public Movement) regarding internet service restoration and the next action plan would be prepared.

The Internet service has been suspended in Birmal, Azam Warsak, Raghzai and Shakai areas of Lower South Waziristan for the last several weeks.Local people have demanded the restoration of 3G and 4G services as many students need it for studies while some need it for online jobs as well.