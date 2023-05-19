KCCA’s zonal election likely to be held later this month

KARACHI: The much-awaited Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA) electoral process is likely to be started later this month, ‘The News’ has learnt.

According to sources, on May 30, elections for KCCA Zone 5 and 6 are likely to be held. On May 31, elections for KCCA Zone 1, 3 and 4 would be held. When this scribe contacted PCB Lahore headquarters to ask who was involved in the electoral process, the calls were not received despite several attempts.

But sources confirmed that PCB authorities have informed officials in Karachi to start the preparation of election process for KCCA later this month. It is pertinent to mention that the electoral process of ninety percent districts, regions and cities has been conducted across the country under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board but surprisingly KCCA was ignored.

After the elections in Karachi’s 7 zones, the 21 elected office bearers of these zones would elect the KCCA’s president. All details related to the KCCA election including the list of the active club owners who would be eligible to cast vote was sent to PCB headquarters in March. It is pertinent to mention that the governing board of PCB would not be completed without the electoral process of cricket associations across the country.