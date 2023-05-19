IG reviews facilities at police training centres

The Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, reviewed facilities available at the police training centres and colleges in a meeting on police training standards on Thursday.

Officials said the meeting was held at the Central Police Office with the IGP in the chair. The additional IG training, DIG training, Saeedabad Training College principal and Razzaqabad Training Centre principal attended the meeting in person while principals of other police training centres participated through video link.

The meeting was briefed in detail by Training Center Saeedabad principal on the facilities being provided to police officers and recruits at the training centres and colleges, and curricular and extra-curricular activities. He also discussed renovation of training centres and colleges, construction works and installation of umbrellas on pickets.

The provincial police chief appreciated the principals of Razzaqabad, Shahdadpur, Shahid Hayat Training College Saeedabad, PTC Skarand, Jan Nawaz Training School, Ganju Tucker Training School, Khairpur Training School and Larkana Training Centre for their excellent performance in police training. IGP Memon said smart cameras should be installed at the entrances of the training centres and colleges.

He said that a list of staff engaged in the cleanliness and maintenance of the barracks should be prepared so that they could be rewarded for their performance.

He said the police station head officers should not be deployed without training and all possible arrangements should be made to appoint the 54 police personnel who had completed the training and course for the head constable and accountant.

Meanwhile, a reshuffle was also made in different districts and units of the Sindh police on Thursday. SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai has been posted as the Hyderabad SSP replacing SSP Amjad Shaikh who has been transferred to Shikarpur.

Dr Farrukh Raza has been posted as the Jamshoro SSP and SSP Bashir Brohi as the SP Operation 1 Counter-Terrorism Department Karachi.

SSP Irfan Samo has been transferred to Kashmore district while SSP Imran Qureshi has been posted as the AIG state management CPO.

SSP Abid Baloch has been posted as the Sanghar SSP. SP Zahra Parveen has been posted as the Tharparkar SP and SSP Mahzur Ali as the Shaheed Benazirabad SSP.