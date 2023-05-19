No gas supply suspension schedule announced: SSGC

The SSGC has denied the fake news circulating in both conventional and social media that it has fixed a gas closure schedule for its customers during the daytime. “Yesterday, i.e. on May 17, 2023 due to reduced gas pressure, SSGC’s line pack was severely impacted that in turn affected gas supply in certain localities. Normal supply was however restored by 6:00 pm.,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “It is pertinent to note that due to an annual 10% depletion of gas reserves, which is purely a supply side phenomenon, gas in the demand and supply has widened, even during the summers, placing SSGC in a taxing situation. Due to these reasons, customers in certain localities may face gas pressure issue.”