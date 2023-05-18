Ghotki journalist detained for 30 days under MPO

KARACHI: The Sindh government has detained a local journalist, of district Ghotki, Nasrullah Gadani, under the MPO for 30 days allegedly for provoking people to violence and passing slanderous remarks against the state agencies during recent political turmoil.

Nasrullah Gadani is associated with the daily Awami Awaz and also happens to be the vice president of Mirpur Mathelo Press Club has been accused of instigating and provoking the public for violence and disturbing peace, tranquillity and law and order in district Ghotki, according to the official correspondence of home secretary, DC Ghotki, copies of which are available with The News. Gadani is currently lodged at Central Prison, Hyderabad.

Journalist leader and head of the Sindh Sahafi Sangat Naimat Khuhro condemned his detention and termed it in violation of basic human rights and restriction on freedom of expression.