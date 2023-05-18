Foreign students enjoy protection, facilities: governor

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman has said foreign students have all kinds of protection and facilities in the universities of Punjab, adding the development of any society depends on education.

The governor was speaking at the first international students convention held under the Punjab Higher Education Commission here Wednesday presided over by the chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir.

The guest of honour for the opening session was Governor Balighur Rehman and the Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir for the closing session. Apart from a large number of people, the ambassadors of Iran and Palestine also participated. More than 500 students from foreign countries, who participated in the convention, highlighted their respective cultures in the form of different stalls.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said the trend of students from foreign countries in Pakistani universities is encouraging.

“Foreign students have all kinds of protection and facilities in the universities of Punjab. The male and female students beautifully demonstrated the cultural activities of their countries. It is very important to organise such events for the promotion of science and arts and research in the world. By organising the convention, the students of foreign countries will be encouraged to study in Pakistani universities and will gain awareness of each other's culture. The development of any society depends on education. Awareness of modern science and research on it can cover the challenges faced by the society and solve the problems. A technological revolution has come in the world. We have to move with the changing times. You have to understand your problems, you have to adopt innovation,” the governor said.

We have to unite and work as a nation so that we can serve the country in a better way. Now Pakistan is a peaceful and knowledge-friendly country. All kinds of facilities are being provided to the students of foreign countries in Punjab, he said and added that has full protection and patronage of the state.

The governor said that the interviews for the appointments of vice-chancellors in the universities of Punjab are starting next week, these appointments will be made on merit. For the first time in Punjab, a large number of Vice-Chancellors were appointed in universities, the governor said. Punjab Higher Education Chairman Dr Shahid Munir deserves congratulations for organising a successful international students convention, he said.

Dr Shahid Munir said in his address, “We want to send a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country for higher education. Unfortunately, due to the tragic incidents of terrorism in the past, students studying in foreign countries had to go back. We invite them to come and study in Pakistan. Our universities are getting a better position in the world ranking. We want to open doors for foreign students in our universities. The media should tell the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country for acquiring knowledge. Currently, 1119 students are studying in the universities of Punjab from foreign countries. We want to increase their number,” he said. Dr Shahid Munir thanked the governor and the education minister and all the guests. In the convention, students from Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, China, Sudan, Nepal, Somalia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen, Nigeria presented performances containing cultural activities of their countries.

In the convention, the governor and the provincial education minister also distributed shields among the vice-chancellors, ambassadors and other guests. The governor visited the stalls set up by students from foreign countries.

Earlier, a session was organised on the utility of modern sciences and educational opportunities for foreign students in universities, in which academicians gave useful suggestions.