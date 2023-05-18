Firing on Swat school van protested

MINGORA: The local residents staged a protest rally against the firing on a school van and asked the authorities conduct an impartial probe into the tragic incident in Charbagh area on Wednesday.

The protesters led by former nazims Javed Khan, Sohrab Khan, Bilal Danish of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Adalat Khan of Awami national Party, Mian Sher Ali of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others also blocked the Mingora-Khwzakhela Road at Charbagh point for traffic.a

They said that if the constable was not mentally fit then why was he recruited in the police force.They asked the authorities to probe the incident and punish the culprit.It may be mentioned that a girl student was killed and six other students and a teacher were injured when a cop allegedly opened fire on a school van in Sangota area in Swat district the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Swat Bar Association held an emergency meeting with its president Saeed Khan advocate in the chair.Speaking on the occasion, the lawyers, including Saeed Khan, Dunya Zeb Khan, Umar Ali Shah and others, said that the Sangota incident had sent a wave of fear and panic among the parents of children, who were studying in various educational institutions.

They said that medical and psychiatric tests of the police personnel should be conducted so that such gory incidents should not be repeated.Also, Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Wazir and District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur met the members of Christian community and assured them that strict action would be taken against the responsible cop after investigation.