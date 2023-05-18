CDA demolishes 48 houses in Park Enclave-I

Islamabad: The enforcement wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolished 48 houses and over a dozen boundary walls in an operation against encroachments in Park Enclave Phase-I.

An official of CDA said that the ongoing series of operations was meant to clear non-developed and under -developed residential sectors of encroachments. However, it is still a big question mark on the ability of the civic body to keep the land mafia away from its land and has to launch operations time and again to remove encroachers.