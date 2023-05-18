SEZ to be set up

LAHORE:The Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanvir announced establishing a Special Economic Zone in Mandi Bahauddin district and emphasised the immediate execution of the project to benefit local businessmen. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce & Industries Mandi Bahauddin, the minister highlighted the positive impact of this initiative on grassroots industrial growth in Mandi Bahauddin, Lalamusa, Kharian and Jhelum.