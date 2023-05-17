Girl killed in cop’s firing on Swat school van

MINGORA: A minor girl was killed and six other students and a teacher were injured when a cop allegedly opened fire on a school van at Sangota, Swat, on Tuesday, police said.

The constable allegedly opened fire on the van carrying minor girl students on the premises of a private school. Rescue 1122 and medical teams rushed to the site soon after the incident. All the injured were provided emergency medical aid and shifted to the Civil Hospital in Manglawar. Two of the injured students were stated to be in a serious condition and referred to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

According to the spokesperson for the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital, Ayesha, 5, died of serious injuries. The injured students include Areesha, Roma, Hurain, Wajiha, Eshal and Hareem. The injured teacher is Nahid Bibi.

Police said they were investigating the cause of incident. Speaking to The News, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said the constable had been arrested. He said the constable’s mental health would be evaluated during investigations. The constable was on duty at the school and it was not clear whether or not he was mentally fit, he said, adding that further information would be shared with media after investigations.