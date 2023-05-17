PTI leaders involved in May 9 vandalism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Had the prime accused involved in ransacking PTV Headquarters back in 2014 been held accountable for their actions, the nation would not have witnessed May 9 tragedy.

It was said by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

She said the politics of PTI chief Imran Khan is based on creating chaos and disorder in the society.

The minister alleged that the plot of attacking national installations, including Jinnah House and burning the monuments of martyrs was hatched in Zaman Park.

PTI leaders set targets and issued instructions to their armed gangs of Tiger Force to attack national installations, said Marriyum, adding the entire nation is in shock over the May 9 tragedy. “We have strong evidence that PTI leaders issued instructions to activists of Tiger Force to attack state institutions,” said the information minister, adding that Imran’s allegations on the state institutions for their involvement in attacking and burning the state installations are baseless and false. She said that the apex court us tarnishing its own image by backing and encouraging Imran Khan.