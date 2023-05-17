Weather to remain hot, partly cloudy

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was likely to enter upper areas of the country and likely to persist in upper and central parts till 18th May. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most of southern areas. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 46°C, while in Lahore, it was 40.3°C and minimum was 25.4°C.