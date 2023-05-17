Victims of cybercrimes to get services of Humraaz

Islamabad:The government has decided to expand services of mental health helpline App Humraaz to the victims of cybercrime under the process at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the details, the purpose of this decision is to fully facilitate the people who are facing mental issues and need immediate assistance from the relevant experts. The decision is likely to be implemented in next couple of weeks.

An official has informed that those who would register cases with FIA would have access to the counselling services via Humraaz to help them at their most vulnerable state. He said "The application helps navigate users to how they are feeling in the moment and helps explore what they might be experiencing and what assistance they might require."

The details gathered by reviewing the performance of App Humraaz showed that the calming material provided in it included articles and write-ups about stress and homicide and how to deal with these issues. The group chat displays contact number of experts but some time texts are not sent due to technical reasons. But this platform provides users an opportunity to thoroughly discuss their issues with them.

The users can only approach the App Humraaz with their phone number, Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or email address as anonymity is not allowed in this process. The official said, "We are getting feedback of the users on regular basis and making efforts to improve the App for provision of better and more helpful experience." "To be a part of this programme or this initiative the experts in psychiatry and psychological issues can register themselves through the website provided by the government," he said.