PHEC Int’l convention

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) will organise first International Students Convention on Wednesday (today). The students from Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, China, Sudan, Nepal, Somalia, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen and Nigeria will present cultural activities of their countries. Addressing a press conference PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that Punjab Governor will inaugurate the convention while Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir will be the chief guest at the concluding session. CEO PHEC Dr Mansoor Baloch, Director Coordination Dr Tanveer Qasim and otters were also present on the occasion.