PMDC’s academic board not yet set up as name from KP awaited

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has admitted that after its establishment, the formation of an academic board has not been completed even though the Ministry of Health has taken all measures for representation of the provinces on the board.

However, due to the failure to send a name from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the formation of the board has not yet been completed, while the names have been received from other provinces.

According to the spokesperson for the PMDC, as soon as the name comes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting of the academic board will be called where all the issues, including the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and other exams, will be discussed. According to the spokesperson, all steps have been taken by the institution regarding the MDCAT, which will be held as per its schedule and there will no delay in it.

A report on Tuesday published in this newspaper said that despite the passage of four months since the establishment of the PMDC, the academic board had not yet been set up due to which the examination procedure and structure for MDCAT had not been established.

If there is further delay in the establishment of the board, there will be an extraordinary delay in the conduct of MDCAT, which is likely to affect more than two hundred thousand candidates.