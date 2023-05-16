PM chairs NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) of the federal cabinet in its urgent meeting here today (Tuesday) afternoon, will be briefed about the steps taken to check reoccurrence of May 9-10 like tragic incidents across the country and decision to punish the perpetrators of highly condemnable acts of last week. Well-placed sources told The News here Monday that the huddle of civilian and military leadership, was earlier scheduled for Saturday last in the wake of arson and looting of Jinnah House Lahore, attacks on the GHQ and other incidents of vandalism, deferred for a day or two since Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer was busy with professional schedules.

The NSC meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House and it would be chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The services chiefs, relevant federal ministers, heads of the civil and military intelligence gathering agencies will also attend the meeting.

The committee will take stock of the situation and make an assessment regarding prevailing internal and external security environment. The agencies concerned will brief about the abettors, planner and financers of the scheme. The NSC will review initial report based on intelligence gathering regarding the incidents that indicate the elements which were working behind the attacks who had meticulously planned and executed. It was done by the zealots of a particular party. They were fully briefed about targets and well equipped for the attacks including arson and killing.

The committee will also look into the achievements of the officials concerned in apprehending the people who have committed the heinous acts, the sources said. The committee will also endorse the decisions taken by the Corps Commanders conference held on Monday at GHQ Rawalpindi, the sources said.

The elements which are out to malign the armed forces on account of their own political motives or due to external reasons, would be punished in befitting manner. The government has already shown its resolve to act hand-in-hand with the armed forces for smashing such rogue elements.

The NSC will take some other important decisions for punishing those, responsible for it and lacunas in the system, the sources added.