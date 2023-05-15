KP shock Army with goalless draw in Quetta

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shocked Army with a goalless draw in their Group A opener of the men’s football event of the 34th National Games at the Ayub Stadium Quetta on Sunday.

KP did a terrific job to foil every attempt of Army. KP had some fine players including former international Mohammad Rasool, Iftikhar and Izharullah who did a terrific job to notch a goalless draw against tough Army which is loaded with some solid players.

KP also got a few chances but failed to convert them. KP-Army game was scheduled for Saturday but was delayed due to KP’s delayed arrival in Quetta.

Meanwhile in Group C outing Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed Police 1-0 thanks to international striker Mansoor Khan’s solitary strike in the tenth minute. PAF’s forward Abdul Samad was also sent off in the second half for a nasty foil inside the area.

In the other Group C show Sindh inflicted a crushing 4-1 defeat on Punjab. Moin hit a double, striking goals in the 43rd and 83rd minutes while he was also joined on the scoresheet by Amin Khan and Mohammad Ali who scored the opening two goals in the 14th and 31st minutes respectively. Salman Ali hit a consolation goal for Punjab in the 88th minute.

Mehmood, Zeeshan win preliminary fights

By our correspondent

Experienced boxer Mehmood-ul-Hassan of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Zeeshan Ali of Army won their preliminary cruiserweight (80-86kg) fights in the boxing event of the 34th National Games at the Ibrar Hussain Boxing Hall in Quetta on Sunday.

On the second day of the boxing event, Mehmood, who also has the experience of playing in the World Championships and numerous other international events, downed Ali Nawaz of Police 5-0.

Zeeshan did a fine job to whack Noor Ullah of Balochistan 5-0, while in the same weight category Ali Javed of Islamabad got the better of Abdullah of HEC also with a 5-0 score-line. In the men’s light heavyweight (75-80kg) preliminaries, Muqeem of Balochistan defeated Abdul Rehman of Punjab after referee stopped contest due to an injury to the latter.

Ajmal Pathan of PAF got the better of Qaisar Ali Qalandar of Navy after a tough fight 3-2. Asmatullah of Police, in the same weight, dislodged Ghussan Fazal of Islamabad 5-0 after a one-sided battle.

In the men’s heavyweight (86-92kg) preliminaries, Aimul Uddin of PAF downed Shehzad Salim of Sindh in the second round via RSC. In the men’s super heavyweight (92kg+), Ahsanullah of Balochistan knocked out Tariq Nawaz of Navy in the second round.

Meanwhile, in the women’s minimum weight (45-48kg) preliminaries Natasha Urooj of Navy downed Abida Batool of Balochistan after the latter abandoned the fight in the first round.

In the other fight of the same weight, Umm-e-Bani of Army defeated Zainab of Railways in the first round via RSC. Humna Mumtaz of HEC defeated Noor Fatima of Islamabad 5-0 in the same weight category.

In the women’s flyweight (50-52kg) preliminaries, Rimsha Ghaffar of Army downed Faqeeha Saeed of Islamabad after the latter abandoned the fight in the first round.

In the bantamweight (50-52kg) preliminaries, Hadia of Balochistan beat Maham Baig 5-0 while Dua Zehra of Army conquered Ayesha Khan of Punjab in the second round via RSC.

In the women’s featherweight (54-57kg) preliminaries, Fatima Zehra of Army got the better of Mehwish of Sindh after the latter abandoned the fight in the first round. In the same weight, Sayeda of Balochistan got walkover against Shabana of WAPDA.