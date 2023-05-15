Jashn-e-Baharan concludes: Orakzai to have paragliding club

KALAYA: Corps Commander of 11 Corp Peshawar Lieutenant-General Azhar Hayat on Sunday announced the setting up of a paragliding club in Orakzai.

“This would help the youngsters of the area to enjoy sports,” said the corps commander while speaking as a chief guest on the last day of the Jashn-e-Baharan in Orakzai.The festival was organized by KP Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan Army and the district administration.

General Officer Commanding of the 9th Division, Major-General Ahsan Khattak, Commandant of Orakzai Scouts, Tasneem Khan, KPCTA Project Director for merged districts, Ishtiaq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah and elite attended the concluding ceremony.

The corps commander said hotels would be constructed in Orakzai for tourists and their families would be given respect.

He added that facilities would be provided to attract foreign tourists to Orakzai and that would create growth opportunities for the locals.Lieutenant-General Azhar Hayat stated that the development of the area would attract tourists who otherwise prefer to visit northern areas, Galyiat and Malakand.

Various events including jeep racing, cycling, judo competition, javelin throw, marathon, kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, and mass wrestling were held on the last day.

Stalls of traditional items, including truck art, Charsadda Chappal, Karakul cap, and paintings were set up by the KPCTA for tourists.A music show of KP traditional instrument, Rubab, was held as well which was enjoyed by spectators who praised the KPCTA for the colorful event.