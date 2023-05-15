Demonstration held ahead of 75th anniversary of Nakba Day

On the eve of the 75th anniversary of Nakba Day, the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) held a protest in front of the Karachi Press Club under the title of the Global Campaign for the Return of the Right of the Palestinian People.

The demonstration on Sunday was led by former Sindh Assembly member Mahfouz Yar Khan. A large number of youths, and men and women from different walks of life participated in the protest.

The participants of the agitation held banners and placards inscribed with the title of the international campaign, quotes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah regarding the illegal establishment of the Zionist state of Israel, and slogans such as “Israel is an illegitimate state”.

Addressing the protest, the speakers said that Palestine is the homeland of Palestinians, while the Zionist state of Israel established on the land of Palestine is an illegitimate and usurping state.

They said Palestinians are the original citizens of Palestine, who were forcibly deported from their homes and are still living as refugees in the neighbouring countries of Palestine with their third generation, and demanding their right to return to their homeland.

They also said that the international community should give Palestinians the right to return to Palestine for the provision of human rights so that they can decide the fate of Palestine themselves.

The speakers pointed out that Israel is an illegitimate state that has been continuously killing Palestinian people over the past 75 years, and has been creating the worst stories of cruelty and brutality, on which the people of Pakistan will not remain silent.

They stressed on the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and said that if the Arab states can be united, Palestine can be freed in a matter of a few hours.

They censured the continuous Zionist aggression on Gaza, and appealed to the international community that the safety of human lives should be ensured in Gaza, while strict action should be taken against the brutality of the usurping Zionist state of Israel.

On this occasion, the protesters shouted slogans of “Israel is rejected” among others, and they also torched the flags of different Western countries, including the flag of Israel.

On May 15, 1948, the illegal establishment of the usurping Zionist state of Israel was implemented on Palestine, following which the Palestinian people declared to commemorate the day as Nakba (the day of catastrophe). Even today Palestinians around the world protest on this day for their rights and their homeland.

Also present at the protest were Dr Sabir Abu Maryam, Israr Abbasi, Yunus Boneri, Allama Baqir Zaidi, Saqib Nowshahi, Mufti Ferozeuddin Rahmani, Mufti Abdul Waheed Yunus, Muaz Nizami, Manoj Chauhan, Magan Singh, Arjun Singh, Mohtsham Thanvi, Bashir Saduzai, Qari Idris, Allama Mukhtar Imami, Allama Sadiq Jafri, Erum Butt, Khalida Iqbal, Allama Mubashir Hasan, Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Hussain Rahmani, Muhammad Akram and Nasir Hussaini.