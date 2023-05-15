Labourers decry Jungshahi railway station closure

The Pakistan Railways has closed down Jungshahi railway station in District Thatta, due to which thousands of labourers have been facing immense difficulties in travelling.

Residents of Jungshahi town held a meeting in this regard on Sunday. The town’s prominent politicians and social workers, and trade unions participated in the meeting.

They expressed their concerns over the closure of the railway station in their town. They demanded that the Bahauddin Zakaria Multan Express stop at the town’s oldest train station.

Social worker Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Jungshahi Trade Union President Ghulam Mustufa Khawaja, trade union leaders Rana Muhammad and Abdul Raoof Brohi, and a large number of citizens attended the meeting. The trade union leaders said that with the closure of the Jungshahi station, the people of the town face immense difficulties.

They said that in the current scenario, important construction projects of CPEC and K-IV, and those of multinational companies are under way, due to which the mobility of the labourers of the town is at an all-time high.

Due to the closure of the railway station, thousands of workers of the town are unable to travel to different cities from the Jungshahi railway station, they added.

They said that not only this but also for religious visits several devotees visit Multan from the Jungshahi station, from which the Pakistan Railways earns huge revenue. With the closure of the railway station, thousands of workers, devotees and citizens of the Thatta and Sujawal districts face difficulties, they added.

Sheikh said on the occasion that several students who go to Karachi for education also face difficulties in their travel. He said that the Bahauddin Zakaria Express from Multan used to make a stop at the town’s railway station for 25 years.

However, he lamented, with the sudden closure of the Jungshahi railway station, thousands of travellers of the Thatta district as well as of the Sujawal district are facing difficulties.