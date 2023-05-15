PPP yet to finalise names for Karachi mayor, district chairmen: Khuhro

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has clarified that it has not yet finalised the names for the party’s nominees for the posts of the Karachi mayor and deputy mayor, and chairmen and vice-chairmen in districts across Sindh following the local government polls.
A statement issued on Sunday quoted Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as saying that the party would make a formal announcement about its nominees for these posts only after the party leadership had made a final decision to this effect.
Khuhro said the names circulating on the electronic, print and social media as being the nominees of the PPP for these posts were baseless. He said the PPP leadership had still been considering the proposals for choosing the nominees for these posts but no name had been finalised in any of the districts in Sindh.
All such news items in circulation including those mentioning the PPP’s nominees for districts Sanghar and Larkana were baseless, he clarified. It is worth mentioning that social media was abuzz with reports that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a public meeting near the Merewether Tower on Saturday would announce the party’s nominee for the coveted post of Karachi mayor. Bilawal, however, made no such announcement during his lengthy speech at the public meeting.
