Controversy surrounds deputation offer to woman professor

Islamabad : In an unexpected turn of events, Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar, former Director of the Federal College of Education (FCE), has found herself at the centre of controversy following a deputation offer for a professorship at Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad.

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) recently sent a letter to Dr. Samia's current principal, seeking consent for the deputation, despite her never expressing any interest in leaving her parent college.

The deputation offers have raised suspicions among fellow educators, who believe they are a ploy to exert indirect pressure on Dr. Samia, compelling her to withdraw from her stance and abandon her original post. An associate professor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, asserted that the high-ups behind these offers seemingly have ulterior motives to undermine Dr. Samia's position and force her into submission. He said that in response to a harassment appeal against the additional secretary of Federal Education & Professional Training, the administrative control of FCE was abruptly handed over to the FDE, on March 1, 2023, an organization under Dr. Samia's charge as its Director. To add insult to injury, she was transferred to Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/4 on attachment basis, where she found herself working under a low-ranked principal, despite her prestigious Grade 20 position.

Dr. Samia, as an ex-cadre officer, is subject to the seniority list and recruitment rules specific to the FCE.

According to these rules, she cannot be transferred to any department, including a university. This raises questions about the validity of the deputation offer and its compliance with established protocols. He added. Expressing concerns, a former FCE director said the attempts to coerce Dr. Samia into accepting the offers are not only unjust but also a violation of the established protocols and regulations governing her employment. He demanded that Dr. Samia be placed back in her rightful position at the FCE instead of offering her positions outside the department. "Authorities should respect her seniority and adhere to the recruitment rules applicable to her ex-cadre officer status," he said.