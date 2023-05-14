40-bed gastro ward set up in LGH

LAHORE : A separate 40-bed Gastroenterology Ward has been set up to facilitate patients at Lahore General Hospital on Saturday in order to further improve and enhance the quality treatment.

Prof M Akif Dilshad will supervise this ward where patients suffering from diseases of stomach, intestines and liver will be provided with the best treatment facilities.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views while talking with media representatives. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Shafqat Rasool, Dr Ghiyasul Hasan, Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were also present.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that daily check-up of patients will be undertaken in Hepatitis, Gastro Clinic Outdoor and considering the sensitivity of the diseases, medical experts will treat the patients accordingly and every possible step will be taken to provide them maximum relief. He added that a large number of patients coming to this department will get benefit by establishing this new separate ward.

Replying to a question, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that the purpose of this gastroenterology ward is to reduce the burden of patients from the Medical Wards while quality healthcare of the patients will also be upgraded by this step. Principal PGMI said that the hepatitis B vaccine provided by the Punjab Government free of cost to the patients.

Moreover, LGH is the only hospital in Punjab where the free of cost "Fibro Scan" facility is also available and it is the most modern method to diagnose and examine the patient's liver to determine the extent to which that has been affected by jaundice. He further said that the hospital has a world-class department for the diagnosis of hepatitis and other liver problems where endoscopy, ERCP, Colonoscopy and EUS are performed under the supervision of medical experts.

He further said that the administration of the hospital is trying their best to provide latest facilities to the patients at LGH for which doctors and other staff is working day and night and all available resources are being utilised as well.

The doctors to create awareness among the patients along with the treatment so that disease prevention could be ensured and people can be saved from getting sick, Prof. Al-Fareed concluded.