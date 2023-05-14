Karachi’s population surges past 18.6m as census deadline approaches: PBS

After counting 2.6 million individuals in the last 23 days during the ongoing seventh population census, the total population in Karachi has surged to over 18.6 million, according to the data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) so far, a Geo News website report said on Saturday.

The development came days after Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed the provincial governments to complete the ongoing field operation of the 7th Digital Population and Housing-2023 by May 15.

According to the latest figures, Sindh’s population has crossed the 56 million mark so far. Similarly, the population in Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur Division has increased to over 12.1 million, 8 million, and 6.3 million respectively.

The census officials have so far counted over six million individuals in Shaheed Benazirabad and five million in Mirpur Khas Division. It is pertinent to mention here that on May 1, the government had extended the field operation of the digital census till May 15, 2023.

During the May 10 meeting, the chief census commissioner informed Iqbal about the progress of field operations and the targets achieved by the PBS since the deadline had been extended on May 1.

Accordingly, after approval of the CMC the districts with a growth rate of less than 1.5 were closed all over Pakistan. but on a request of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, it remained open for enumeration from May 1 to 15. The minister directed the provincial chief commissioners to fill the gaps identified by the PBS and complete the exercise on May 15, which is the closing date of the exercise.

“Finish this exercise on May 15 so that the census report can be submitted to the CII for final approval,” said the minister, while reiterating that this is the national exercise and all eyes are on the government. The government has spent Rs34 billion on this digital census and in order to ensure good governance, the government needs to have accurate data about the population and its distribution.