Pakistan Railways team India visit comes to light

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Railways delegation’s visit to India has come to light. A Pakistan Railways team, headed by its chairman/railways secretary, visited Delhi for three days. The delegation returned on May 11. According to NNI, it visited India under the leadership of Chairman/Federal Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali Shah. DG Operations Farooq Malik also accompanied him. The meeting of the expert group was held on May 8 and 9 in Delhi.
The railway heads of the SCO member countries had a meeting on May 10. Sources said the Indian Railways head had sent an invitation letter to the Pakistan Railways chairman to attend the conference. When contacted, the railway spokesman said the secretary had visited India to attend a meeting of heads of the SCO member states. “An invitation letter was sent to the railways secretary by Indian Railways Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, whose agenda was to connect the region to promote trade,” he added.
