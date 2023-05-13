Cases against ex-CM Buzdar: State must act responsibly to avoid chaos: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday remarked that political revenge is an old practice in the country, the state should act responsibly, saying that if someone is pulled by the collar, chaos would spread.

An LHC larger bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, remarked this while hearing a petition of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar seeking details of cases, registered against him. As the hearing commenced, the court asked the state counsel to give his arguments whether masses have access to justice or not.

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh remarked “we cannot close our eyes to what is happening in the country for the last one year.

“Is it possible to register a case just two hours before the arrest,” the judge questioned.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi remarked that arrests were also made in the past. Was this the first arrest after which there was so much reaction? Were the previous arrests proven right or wrong later on, the judge questioned.

Justice Alia Neelam said Benazir Bhutto was assassinated and workers were injured, but there was not much reaction as the leadership played its role. She said there should be a report of last 10 years that what happened in the past and what is the role of the political leaders. She said there should be a report that after the change of the government, how many cases were registered against political opponents.

At this, the state counsel showed his gratitude for showing concern over the prevailing situation. To which, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu told the state counsel “not to pretend to be so good, it all didn't happen in a single day”.

Justice Pannu remarked that political revenge is an old practice in our country; the state should reconsider its behaviour. He said “if they send rangers instead of police for an arrest, and a person is pulled by its collar, then there will be chaos in the country”.

The judge, while addressing the government counsel, said whether it was appropriate to make an arrest in the manner the sitting government was making arrests. “If a common man breaks someone's gate, Section 427 is immediately invoked. But you are raiding houses, breaking glasses and vandalising property. Why there is no legal obligation on you,” the judge questioned.

The judge remarked that what the government had done with the Supreme Court in the last one year. “Is it normal to break windowpanes of the courts,” the judge questioned.

The state counsel replied that the law should be equal for all. He stated that the courts should not give special relief to a particular person.

To which, the judge said that the attitude of the state counsel was inappropriate.

The judge remarked “you read things from newspapers and appear in courts. It will not be allowed to behave like a talkshow participant in the courtroom,” the judge warned.

Later, the LHC larger bench reserved the decision on a plea of former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.